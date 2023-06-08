Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down to $28.76

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $27.17. Core & Main shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 1,025,996 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Core & Main Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 119.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 115,804 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 32.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 322,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 175.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

