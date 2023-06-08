Conflux Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $671.62 million and approximately $66.64 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,498,145 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,885,314,071.7402945 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2263652 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $101,986,303.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

