Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,706,201 shares of company stock worth $47,234,498. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Confluent by 130.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFLT opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

