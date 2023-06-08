Comparing Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) & Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 0.37% 0.25%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Biomedica $112.66 million 4.97 -$8.02 million N/A N/A Onex $442.00 million 8.70 $235.00 million ($1.82) -26.09

Onex has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oxford Biomedica and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Biomedica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onex has a consensus price target of $88.40, indicating a potential upside of 86.18%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Oxford Biomedica.

Summary

Onex beats Oxford Biomedica on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include Axo-Lenti-PD, a gene-based treatment for parkinson's disease; OXB-302, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of haematological tumours; OXB-401 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of liver indication; OXB-40X for liver indication; and OXB-40Y for liver indication. The company has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sio Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Immatics, Arcellx, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Circularis Biotechnologies to identify novel tissue specific promoters for in vivo lentiviral gene therapy products; Virica Biotech for scaling of viral medicines; Isolere Bio provides a platform technology for tackling downstream inefficiencies in the manufacturing of biologics; and BiologIC Technologies provides novel biocomputer system for viral vector development. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

