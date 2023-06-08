Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 273,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.
Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.