Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $302,058.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $302,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

