Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NET. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE:NET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,296. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

