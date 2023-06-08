Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 708,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

