Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,216. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

