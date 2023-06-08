Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 9,600 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 1,384,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,023. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

