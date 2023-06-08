Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $206.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.