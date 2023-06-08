Clear Street Markets LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 719,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

