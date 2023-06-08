Clear Street Markets LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,603,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.07. 777,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

