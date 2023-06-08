Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.12. The stock had a trading volume of 389,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

