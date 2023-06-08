Clear Street LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) by 7,936.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of CONXU stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

