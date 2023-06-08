Clear Street LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQU stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

