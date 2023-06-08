Clear Street LLC Has $359,000 Stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 17,750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.10% of bleuacacia worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLEU. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth about $3,896,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

