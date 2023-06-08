Clear Street LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) by 321.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NVSAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

New Vista Acquisition Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.