Clear Street LLC Buys 14,855 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCRMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,375,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $917,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

