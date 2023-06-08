Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 6,086 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1,723.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CZFS stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.