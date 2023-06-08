Clarkson (LON:CKN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,840 ($47.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,740 ($46.49). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,325 ($53.77) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CKN traded up GBX 140 ($1.74) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,115 ($38.72). 26,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,012.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,077.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.48. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,440 ($30.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,735 ($46.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £955.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,261.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,085 ($38.35), for a total value of £33,564.80 ($41,726.50). Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

