Citigroup Trims BARK (NYSE:BARK) Target Price to $1.50

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.20 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BARK will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BARK news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BARK during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

