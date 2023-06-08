Citigroup Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $413.22.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $353.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

