Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,649,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $345,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 3,118,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,379. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

