Citigroup Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $85.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

