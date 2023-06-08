Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617,848. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

