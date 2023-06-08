Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

