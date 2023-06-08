Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

