Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 30,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 97,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.