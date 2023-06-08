Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. 30,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 97,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

The firm has a market cap of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

