Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.02

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 72162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $755.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

