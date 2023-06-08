Chuk Kin Lau Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,691.20).
The Quarto Group Trading Up 1.4 %
QRT opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.72. The stock has a market cap of £74.62 million, a PE ratio of 553.03 and a beta of 0.45. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 107.06 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.36).
The Quarto Group Company Profile
