CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
CHSCN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 19,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,900. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.
About CHS
