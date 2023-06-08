CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

CHSCN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 19,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,900. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

