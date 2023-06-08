CHS Inc. (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $26.75.
CHS Company Profile
