China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
China Pharma stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.
China Pharma Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
