Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.
Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.2 %
CHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 184,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
