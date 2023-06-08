Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.2 %

CHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 184,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

