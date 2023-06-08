Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 2,285,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,186,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 593,010 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

