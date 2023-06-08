Chellitcoin (CHLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.