Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,628 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,473,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $515,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 564,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,023. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.