Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 125,157 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,311,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $425,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

