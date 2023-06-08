Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $730,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.