Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Zoetis worth $475,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.75. 396,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,199. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

