Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $447.26 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,612,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.81. 90,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

