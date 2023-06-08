Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $623.24 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $623,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.99 on Thursday, hitting $746.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,734. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

