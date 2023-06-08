Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Union Pacific worth $678,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

