Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,573,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Schlumberger worth $404,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.71. 1,297,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

