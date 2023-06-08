Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 66,006 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Boeing worth $582,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after acquiring an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,968,000 after acquiring an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

