Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 39,533 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $412,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $176.51. 298,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

