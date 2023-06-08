Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,946,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 290,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 242,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Snap by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Snap by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 113,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,262,990. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

