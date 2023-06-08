ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 1,065,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,105,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 86.26% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,184,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.