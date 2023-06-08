CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QQQM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.32. 281,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,723. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

